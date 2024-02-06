Customer Solutions Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are excited to inform you that one of our clients in the logistics industry is looking for a Customer Solutions Analyst to engage with customers to resolve issues and concerns related to order management, order status, claims, returns and refusals queries. To serve as the primary point of contact internally sales and business units and physical logistics and externally.

2-4yrs of preferably operational experience in a similar market environment or trade structure.

Diploma or Degree in related Field.

Supply Chain functions such as Physical Logistics or Sales support.

Experience in related business improvement projects.

Good knowledge in generating Demand, Supply Chain and Finance process for pricing.

Understanding of Logistics processes including Materials Handling e.g. picking to deliver, transport optimization, plant and transport route determination.

Basic understanding of the order to cash flow and key business functions outside of the order to cash stream.

Ensure Customer orders are optimized and managed before defined cut off time with the correct appointment times agreed and scheduled with customer.

On time resolution of order filtering exceptions, ensuring actions taken are aligned with customer and internal team.

Backlog cleaned regularly with no outstanding open items through the exception process.

Align with customer and internal teams on changes that can be applied to avoid re-occurrence of exceptions.

Proactive communication to customers in case of delays or out of stock as per communication method agreed with Customers.

Regular order status communication to internal and external stakeholders.

Ensure regular order housekeeping is done, aligned with customer and department rules.

Collaborator to resolve billing exceptions.

Creation of proforma invoices.

Propose mitigation options for refusals to minimize cost impact to the company without disregarding customer interest.

Secure relevant information, documentation and approval in compliance with market policy to avoid loss to the companies and guarantee correct adjustment to customer account.

Resolve collaborated exception cases (E.g. Returns and refusal related claims or deductions), ensuring correct and timely adjustment of customer account to avoid potential impact on collection and customer experience.

Drive and encourage continuous improvement within the team moving to a more efficient exception management process meeting all internal and external KPI’s and service level agreements.

Define and drive actions based on customer surveys in order to improve service to customer in area of order management, exception management, communication (customer interaction) including participating in projects and leading initiatives with support of Customer Facing Supply Chain Function.

Work closely with the Process Optimizers on improvement initiatives.

Desired Skills:

Quality Control Analysis

Monitoring

Complex Problem Solving

Equipment Maintenance

Time Management

Industrial Control Software

Critical Thinking

