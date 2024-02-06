Data Manager (Wits RHI) – Gauteng Parktown

Main purpose of the job:
- Coordinate the data processing and management activities of the project databases, including developing and maintaining databases, developing and implementing standard operating procedures, overseeing data management and quality control, and supporting data analysis
Location:
- 8 Blackwood Avenue, Parktown – Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
Data management and quality control
- Provide technical input into data collection, data quality, and creation of databases for analysis and interpretation of data
- Develop and implement data management work plans
- Develop, implement, and maintain all data-related SOPs
- Monitoring and evaluation of captured patient or participant data on REDcap and other databases in a timeous and accurate manner including quality control of entered data
- Quality assures all data follows ethical and GCP requirements and SOPs
- Monitor and evaluate the progress of data management for respective projects
- Compile weekly/monthly/quarterly/annual progress reports as required
- Oversee the maintenance of participant files and archiving
- Participate in, and represent the data management team at, meetings as required
- Provide support and training on databases
Data processing and analysis
- Raise and resolve data queries with the relevant team members
- Respond to data queries from project staff
- Provide data support to relevant projects
- Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes
- Develop and maintain research and programmatic databases
- Analyse programmatic data to influence adaptive programming and evaluate the effectiveness of programmatic interventions
- Contribute to or lead publications
Capacity Development
- Participate in capacity development initiatives with a focus on data management and analysis
- Provide coaching and mentoring for team members on data quality assurance and data management
- Support the provision of training and mentoring on data management and analysis
- Ensure training and mentoring on SOPs related to data management
Effective self-management and performance ownership
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership of driving your career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.
Required minimum education and training:
- Honours Degree in IT or Statistics or a Biomedical field
- Competency in quantitative data analysis (using STATA, SAS, SQL or Access)
- Competency in working with REDCap
- A valid driver’s license
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- MSc in Implementation Science/Epidemiology/Biostatistics/relevant field
- Experience with:
- Database design, training staff on data entry protocols, and implementation of new databases
- Implementation science, managing and analyzing large datasets
- STATA – this is required
- Additional experience in a research environment or in public health will be an advantage
Skills:
- Ability to produce databases and analyze data as requested
- Thorough with excellent attention to detail
- Ordered and systematic
- Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Able to work to deadlines
- Ability to manage a team of data capturers and field workers
- Demonstrated data quality control experience and accuracy of reporting
- Confidentiality, tact, and discretion must be maintained at all times
- Sound interpersonal and communication skills
- Self-motivated, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team
Demands of the job:
- Travel (nationally) may be required from time to time
- Overtime may be required
Communications and relationships:
- Communicate effectively with management, and other team members as well as with donors
About The Employer:
The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.
