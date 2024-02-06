Desktop Support Engineer (Plettenberg Bay)

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE end-user support & analyses, diagnoses and resolve software and hardware problems ensuring optimal and uninterrupted functionality of operations as your strong technical skills is sought to fill the role of a Desktop Support Engineer for a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. You will be based at Plettenberg Bay Municipality where you will be expected to ensure proactive operational performance and reliability of the customer’s ICT infrastructure while being responsible for all Desktop, Laptop and mobile equipment build (hardware and software), LAN and Radio Links. Applicants must be Microsoft MCSA 2016 Certified or have an equivalent qualification with 5 years’ solid work experience in LAN, End User devices and PCs, Microsoft. You must also have ITIL v2 Foundation experience including proficiency with Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher and Active Directory.

DUTIES:

Perform tasks/activities associated with the provision of end-user support and analyses, diagnoses and resolve software/hardware problems ensuring optimum and uninterrupted functionality of daily user operations.

Provide in person or remote end user support as directed by the Senior Support Engineer.

Responsible for all Desktop, Laptop and mobile equipment build (hardware and software), LAN and Radio Links.

Assist with asset management and stock management being responsible for assets deployment and the document trail of the device owner.

Participate in the customer’s ICT project related tasks to improve and enhance the customer’s internal network, this may include any aspect of ICT operations and is not limited to support and include enhancements.

Maintain and document a regular log of daily, weekly, and monthly checks, ensuring proactive operational performance and reliability of the customer’s ICT infrastructure.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Microsoft MCSA 2016 or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years of solid technical experience in LAN, End User devices and PCs, Microsoft.

Extensive experience supporting Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher.

ITIL v2 Foundation experience.

Extensive experience supporting Active Directory.

Extensive experience supporting Multi-Vendor Hardware and Software platforms.

Self-starter with a proven track record and contactable references.

Essential Own reliable transport and driver’s license.

COMMENTS:

