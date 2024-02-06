We are currently hiring for the position of Field Technician to join our technical support team. As a Field Technician, you will be responsible for providing on-site technical support and services to our clients. If you have a strong technical background, excellent problem-solving skills, and enjoy working in a dynamic field environment, we encourage you to apply.
What you’ll do:
- Receive technical instruction from the Technical Manager as and when necessary and deems fit.
- Carry out duties and tasks to the best of your ability and in a reasonable and
efficient timeframe.
- Perform technical tasks; cable laying, splicing and repairs, installation of network
points and other cable network-related duties, installations, and all warehouse equipment i.e. handheld scanners, access points, and printers.
- Perform Site Surveys.
- Provide technical assistance and support on printer scanner infrastructures.
- Receive instructions from the Office Administrator regarding deliveries/ collections as and when required.
- Plan and execute fixed SLA PMIs – provide necessary sign-offs, documentation,
updates, etc.
- Provide necessary technical services regarding SLA fault callouts and other fault callouts.
- Pack the toolbox with the necessary tools required for each installation.
- Liaise with the Office Administrator and colleagues to ensure the exact equipment is packed.
- Look out for on-site sales opportunities. Complete the Job Card so that the Office
Administrator/ Sales can compile quotations and network upgrade recommendations for the client.
- Plan daily tasks and complete time sheets.
- Be available to provide 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-line technical support for fault callouts.
- This includes after-hours technical service requirements/standby – biweekly per month.
- Ensure that successful site sign-off documents and fault reports are obtained.
- Monitor stock and assist the Office Administrator when the stock takes becomes necessary.
- Test and configure new radios before sending them to customers.
- Test faulty radio and warehouse equipment.
- Keep the storeroom neat and assist in packing equipment away.
- Check emails daily and respond where necessary.
- Acknowledge, update, and close off logged calls/ faults.
- Provide adequate feedback to Office Administrators and Managers regarding
completed jobs and/or problem areas.
- Maintain good communications within the office and amongst colleagues.
- Provide concise and up-to-date feedback to the customer.
- Be available for after-hours technical support and biweekly after-hours standby.
- Be available for planned weekend work.
- From time to time downtime or PMI can only be done on a weekend.
- Where possible the Company will give reasonable notice in advance to the employee.
- Behavior and dress must be neat, clean, and tidy in keeping with the Company’s image and best interests always, and acceptable hygiene and personal presentation.
- The employee shall be responsible for keeping medically fit in order to work on
customer’s premises as required.
Your Expertise:
- Network cabling installation experience – installing network cables, termination of network boxes and patch panels, looming of network cables, troubleshooting faults, and repairing.
- Ability to communicate with the customer – be able to speak well and provide proper feedback.
- Drivers’ license.
- Knowledge and experience on camera installations – basic knowledge at least.
- Knowledge and experience on audio and visual installations – basic knowledge – not doing much work now but slowly increasing.
- Knowledge and experience on barcode printers – installing, configuring, and knowing how they work – in-house training and installation experience will be provided.
- Knowledge and experience with barcode scanners – installing, configuring and
knowing how they work – in-house training and installation experience will be
provided.
- Must be computer literate for basic troubleshooting on wireless and sending of mails, etc.
- To direct any team/person under his control.
Qualifications Required:
- High school diploma or equivalent; technical certifications or degrees are a plus.
- Able to demonstrate a high level of competence with Microsoft Office core applications (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint), as well as in customer relations management will be an advantage.
Personal Attributes/ Soft Skills Required:
- Dynamic, self-motivated, and organized.
- Well presented with good communication skills.
- IT Technical Support Experience (required).
- Barcode Scanners and Printers experience an advantage.
- Ability to do physical installations of hardware.
- Ability to work within a team.
- Ability to oversee project deployment and solution implementation.
- IT Experience within the following industry sectors preferred (but not required): Logistics Industry, Mining Industry, and Manufacturing.
- Excellent communication skills, especially with regard to articulating capability and expertise, as well as in the provision of technical information.
- A work ethic that demands nothing short of 100% achievement.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- 3-month fixed term contract with the potential to go permanent
- Location: Johannesburg, Fourways – (Onsite)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery