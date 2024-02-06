IT System Engineer (DevOps) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of an IT System Engineer (DevOps) who enjoys solving complex problems is sought to join the team of a fast-growing FinTech company with a footprint on the African continent. Your core role will be to plan, design, implement, and maintain the group’s IT infrastructure. Ideally the successful incumbent should be personable, efficient, flexible and communicative, possess a strong desire to implement change, growth, and maturity, and have a passion and love for what they do. You will also need a suitable Degree / Diploma with 3+ years relevant work experience, basic SQL knowledge & good Linux skills. Any Gradle, Jenkins, Ansible, Terraform proficiency in addition, will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Infrastructure Automation: Design, implement, and manage infrastructure as code (IaC) using tools such as Terraform and Ansible, to ensure scalable, secure, and highly available infrastructure.

Configuration Management: Implement and manage configuration management to automate the provisioning and configuration of servers, services, and applications.

Continuous Integration and Deployment: Develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines, ensuring smooth and efficient software delivery. You should iterate on best practices to increase the quality & velocity of deployments.

Monitoring and Logging: Setup and configure monitoring and logging solutions to track system performance, detect issues, and ensure high availability.

Security and Compliance: Implement security best practices, perform regular audits, and ensure compliance with industry standards across the infrastructure and applications.

Disaster Recovery: Design and implement disaster recovery strategies, backup and restore processes.

Performance Optimization: Identify performance bottlenecks, optimise system configurations, and fine-tune application and infrastructure components to enhance overall system performance.

Documentation and Knowledge Sharing: Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Developers, operations, and stakeholders, to identify and resolve infrastructure-related issues and improve processes.

Productivity and Collaboration: Develop and maintain Google workspace implementation for the group.

Database routine maintenance and performance monitoring.

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant Degree or Diploma.

Basic knowledge of SQL will be required.

3+ Years of relevant work experience.

Good Linux experience.

Experience in the following would be considered a plus: Gradle, Jenkins, Ansible, Terraform.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills using logical pragmatic reasoning.

Attention to detail.

A concern for order, quality, and accuracy. A meticulous approach to work.

Fast and self-learning abilities.

Result orientation and eager to work hard and smart.

Good communication skills.

Passion for Africa and willingness to work in the developing world context.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

IT

System

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position