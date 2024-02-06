IT Technical Support at NTT Motor Group

We have an exciting opportunity for a End User Support Engineer to join the team based in Pretoria.
This position is responsible for maintaining and proactively managing the infrastructure within dealerships as well as supporting the end users within these dealerships.
Within the various dealerships, you will be required to:
Install, maintain and support on site servers where applicable.
Install, maintain and support network equipment.
Install, maintain and support end user equipment such as PCs, laptops, tablets, printers, scanners, telephony and power cables
Install, maintain and support end user software
Install, maintain and support UPS Equipment
Install, maintain and support Network Camera and NVR equipment
Install, maintain and support Network cabling & routing
Assist with the implementation of a new dealership or the migration of an existing dealership to new location or upgrade of existing building.
Practice IT asset management, including maintenance of IT inventory and related documentation and technical specifications information.
Ensure neatness of the dealership work related IT environments.
Monitor and test system performance; prepare and deliver system performance statistics and reports.
Perform administrative tasks as required.
Train other IT and business staff as required.
Write effective technical documentation as assigned.
Troubleshoot and resolve escalated issue tickets.
Test faulty equipment and manager the repair life cycle with the vendor.
Ensure adherence to company IT standards for systems and networks
Ensure adherence to company IT processes, such as change management
Keep abreast of current technology
Ensure that all Compliance, Quality Assurance, Health, Safety and Environmental work practices within the Job function is constructed and conducted safely and ensure that all hazards are identified and controlled
Work after hours and weekends as required from time to time.
Extensive travel is required in the execution of your duties.
Required Knowledge, Skills And Behaviours
Exposure to Cyber security solutions
Exposure and experience to the implementation and support of the windows workstations and laptops, tablets, printers, network environment
Knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server
Knowledge of Microsoft Windows 10 & 11
Knowledge of Microsoft Office
Knowledge of Asset Management
Knowledge of networking topologies and network wiring systems
Technical certification such as MCSE or MCITP and A+ preferred
Pride in your work ethics and quality of workmanship
Required Experience And Qualifications
A+
N+
3 – 5 years’ experience in IT.
Degree in Information Technology, or the equivalent in terms of education, experience and training
Valid driver’s license
Valid and current passport
Required Languages
Proficient in English (Verbal and written)
Proficient in Afrikaans (Verbal and written)
What are the benefits?
Desired Skills:
- Network Switches
- Laptops & Deskops
- Windows 10/11
- Printers
- Scanners
- NVR/IP Cameras
- Telephony
- UPS
- Asset Management
- diagnostics
- Help Desk Support
- Network Cabling
- Technical Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
NTT Motor Group is a vehicle dealership focused mainly on Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen, Audi, Suzuki, Isuzu and Honda brands based in South Africa, Botswana and Swaziland.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Salary
- Pension
- Medical Aid
- Company Vehicle