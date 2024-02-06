IT Technical Support at NTT Motor Group

We have an exciting opportunity for a End User Support Engineer to join the team based in Pretoria.

This position is responsible for maintaining and proactively managing the infrastructure within dealerships as well as supporting the end users within these dealerships.

Within the various dealerships, you will be required to:

Install, maintain and support on site servers where applicable.

Install, maintain and support network equipment.

Install, maintain and support end user equipment such as PCs, laptops, tablets, printers, scanners, telephony and power cables

Install, maintain and support end user software

Install, maintain and support UPS Equipment

Install, maintain and support Network Camera and NVR equipment

Install, maintain and support Network cabling & routing

Assist with the implementation of a new dealership or the migration of an existing dealership to new location or upgrade of existing building.

Practice IT asset management, including maintenance of IT inventory and related documentation and technical specifications information.

Ensure neatness of the dealership work related IT environments.

Monitor and test system performance; prepare and deliver system performance statistics and reports.

Perform administrative tasks as required.

Train other IT and business staff as required.

Write effective technical documentation as assigned.

Troubleshoot and resolve escalated issue tickets.

Test faulty equipment and manager the repair life cycle with the vendor.

Ensure adherence to company IT standards for systems and networks

Ensure adherence to company IT processes, such as change management

Keep abreast of current technology

Ensure that all Compliance, Quality Assurance, Health, Safety and Environmental work practices within the Job function is constructed and conducted safely and ensure that all hazards are identified and controlled

Work after hours and weekends as required from time to time.

Extensive travel is required in the execution of your duties.

Required Knowledge, Skills And Behaviours

Exposure to Cyber security solutions

Exposure and experience to the implementation and support of the windows workstations and laptops, tablets, printers, network environment

Knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server

Knowledge of Microsoft Windows 10 & 11

Knowledge of Microsoft Office

Knowledge of Asset Management

Knowledge of networking topologies and network wiring systems

Technical certification such as MCSE or MCITP and A+ preferred

Pride in your work ethics and quality of workmanship

Required Experience And Qualifications

A+

N+

3 – 5 years’ experience in IT.

Degree in Information Technology, or the equivalent in terms of education, experience and training

Valid driver’s license

Valid and current passport

Required Languages

Proficient in English (Verbal and written)

Proficient in Afrikaans (Verbal and written)

What are the benefits?

Desired Skills:

Network Switches

Laptops & Deskops

Windows 10/11

Printers

Scanners

NVR/IP Cameras

Telephony

UPS

Asset Management

diagnostics

Help Desk Support

Network Cabling

Technical Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

NTT Motor Group is a vehicle dealership focused mainly on Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen, Audi, Suzuki, Isuzu and Honda brands based in South Africa, Botswana and Swaziland.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Salary

Pension

Medical Aid

Company Vehicle

Learn more/Apply for this position