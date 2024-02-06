Java Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 6, 2024

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications

Candidate Requirements

  • Diploma/ Degree in Information Technology or related field.
  • 3+ years of experience in developing APIs
  • 5+ years of experience in programming Java & J2EE
  • 3+ years of experience in relational databases and SQL
  • Hands-on experience in building MVC based web applications using JSP/Struts framework
  • Hands-on Experience in OOPS concepts and Spring 3.x, Spring Dependency Injection (IOC, MVC, JDBC, JMS, etc.), and Hibernate
  • Hands-on experience in web services-RESTful
  • Knowledge of Restful API design patterns
  • Hands-on experience in application servers like Tomcat and WebLogic
  • Sound knowledge of implementing JMS messaging services
  • Familiarity with code versioning tools, like Git, SVN, and Mercurial
  • Knowledge of HTML5 & CSS
  • Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks like AngularJS, and Bootstrap
  • Passionate about learning new tools, languages, and workflows

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring Framework
  • Hibernate
  • J2SE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

