Java Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications

Candidate Requirements

Diploma/ Degree in Information Technology or related field.

3+ years of experience in developing APIs

5+ years of experience in programming Java & J2EE

3+ years of experience in relational databases and SQL

Hands-on experience in building MVC based web applications using JSP/Struts framework

Hands-on Experience in OOPS concepts and Spring 3.x, Spring Dependency Injection (IOC, MVC, JDBC, JMS, etc.), and Hibernate

Hands-on experience in web services-RESTful

Knowledge of Restful API design patterns

Hands-on experience in application servers like Tomcat and WebLogic

Sound knowledge of implementing JMS messaging services

Familiarity with code versioning tools, like Git, SVN, and Mercurial

Knowledge of HTML5 & CSS

Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks like AngularJS, and Bootstrap

Passionate about learning new tools, languages, and workflows

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring Framework

Hibernate

J2SE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position