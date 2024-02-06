Java Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications
Candidate Requirements
- Diploma/ Degree in Information Technology or related field.
- 3+ years of experience in developing APIs
- 5+ years of experience in programming Java & J2EE
- 3+ years of experience in relational databases and SQL
- Hands-on experience in building MVC based web applications using JSP/Struts framework
- Hands-on Experience in OOPS concepts and Spring 3.x, Spring Dependency Injection (IOC, MVC, JDBC, JMS, etc.), and Hibernate
- Hands-on experience in web services-RESTful
- Knowledge of Restful API design patterns
- Hands-on experience in application servers like Tomcat and WebLogic
- Sound knowledge of implementing JMS messaging services
- Familiarity with code versioning tools, like Git, SVN, and Mercurial
- Knowledge of HTML5 & CSS
- Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks like AngularJS, and Bootstrap
- Passionate about learning new tools, languages, and workflows
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring Framework
- Hibernate
- J2SE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years