Java Developer (mwx) (German Speaking) (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

Currently, a software development firm focusing on providing top-tier software solutions to its predominantly European clientele is in search of a Java Developer fluent in both German and English, based in South Africa. The desired candidate should possess a minimum of three years’ experience in Java development, demonstrating expertise in product or personnel management, along with a solid understanding of the respective ecosystems.

DUTIES:

Develop, test, and maintain high-quality software solutions.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Interpretation of technical specifications, design following principles and patterns, code according to standards

Do code-reviews.

Technical documentation

Troubleshoot and debug applications.

Stay up to date with emerging trends and technologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3 years of professional experience as a Java developer with product or personnel responsibility, with a good knowledge of the according ecosystems.

You should have worked with modern Java frameworks, i.e. Spring, Spring Boot and Hibernate.

Passion for great software design and coding best practices, including object-oriented programming, dependency injection and usage of ORM Knowledge and experience with SQL and NoSQL databases.

Knowledge and experience with modern cloud environments: AWS, Google Cloud or Microsoft Azure.

You know your way around Git.

Experience with modern CI/CD environments like GitHub, GitLab or similar.

Practiced Docker and Kubernetes.

Familiarity with Agile methodologies

Fluent in German and English (C2 or mother tongue)

Optional Experience:

You have at least one year of professional experience with a modern frontend framework (i.e. Angular, React oder VueJs)

ATTRIBUTES:

• Excellent problem-solving skills

• Just be yourself! – communication, curiosity, reliability, motivation and team orientation are your passion.

• Good vibrations: You spread positive vibes!

COMMENTS:

