Junior DevOps Engineer at Sintrex Integration Services – Western Cape Bellville

Core Outputs:

Develop and support commercial grade web applications and solutions

Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes

Optimize and improve existing systems and services

Identify technical problems and develop software updates and fixes for them

Provide root cause analysis for production errors

Building and setting up new development tools and infrastructure

Supportive and collaborative management abilities in a team environment, as well as proven client-facing management skills

Be part of a team that focuses on the following 😮 new client requirementso conceptso innovation requestso automationo scripting

Essential Requirements:

Recognized IT Certificate/Diploma in Software Development

2 – 3 years Development Experience o NodeJSo Javascripto HTML/CSSo PHPo VueJS/React/Angular Experienceo SQL/MySQL

1 – 2 years Linux Server / Windows Server Experience / Networkingo Networking (Network +)o Hardware (A+)

1 – 2 years Virtualization Experience (VMware)

1 – 2 years technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment

Beneficial Skills:

ElasticSearch

Docker

RestAPI

XML

JSON

Jira

GIT

CI/CD

Ansible

Behavioural Competencies:

Passion for technology and learning.

Attention to detail.

Analytical skills

Problem solving

Strong presentation, report writing and communication skills.

High degree of professionalism.

Strong influencing skills as well as relationship and network building skills.

Team orientated as well as ability to work independently.

Able to work under pressure.

Show good judgement in all decisions to ensure sustainability.

Ability to take ownership of assigned task

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Linux

Networking

A+

Javascript

N+

NodeJS

HTML/CSS

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years IT Networking

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

INTRODUCTION:

Sintrex is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, Sintrex attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.

The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position