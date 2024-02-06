Junior HTML Coder at Accenture

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise, and global delivery capability.

We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes through our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up and the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team.

Accenture Song is the leading digital transformation agency in the world that can deliver true end-to-end digital services.

We are seeking a Junior HTML Coder to join our team and contribute to the creation of bespoke email campaigns. The ideal candidate will have a strong foundation in HTML with a focus on mailer-specific coding, expertise in CSS, a commitment to accessibility standards, and a solid understanding of responsive layout design. Familiarity with various email clients is crucial to ensure optimal performance and deliverability of our email campaigns.

Responsibilities (include but not limited to):

Develop and code HTML templates for bespoke email campaigns, emphasizing table layout structures for compatibility with various mailers

Implement and optimize CSS styles to enhance the visual appeal and consistency of email content across different devices and platforms

Ensure accessibility standards are met to provide an inclusive user experience for all recipients

Collaborate with the design and marketing teams to translate creative concepts into effective and visually appealing email campaigns

Test and troubleshoot email campaigns to guarantee proper rendering across different email clients and devices

Stay updated on industry best practices, emerging trends, and changes in email client technologies to enhance campaign effectiveness

Work closely with CRM systems to integrate and automate email campaigns as needed

Competent in HTML coding with a focus on mailer specific coding for email campaigns

Qualifications

Qualification / Experience / Skill:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Proficient in Office 365 (i.e. Outlook / MS Teams / SharePoint etc.)

Minimum 2 years experience working as an HTML Coder

Strong understanding of CSS and its application in email template design

A good command of the English language

Personal Attributes:

Team player

Resilient

Accountable

Solution driven

Able to accept constructive feedback

Meticulous with attention to detail

Other: comfortable to work on-site (from the office)

Locations

Cape Town, Midrand

