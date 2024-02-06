Mastercard takes a stake in MTN Group Fintech

MTN has signed definitive agreements with Mastercard for a minority investment of up to $200-million into MTN Group Fintech, at a valuation of $5,2-billion on a cash and debt-free basis.

The Transaction, which is non-categorised in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements, was originally announced on 14 August 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

The latest agreements complement a larger commercial relationship between MTN and Mastercard to support the continued development and growth of technology and infrastructure to drive financial inclusion in African. This commercial relationship is a key enabler for the acceleration of our fintech business’ payments and remittance services.

MTN will continue to explore opportunities for other value enhancing partnerships and investments, subject to market conditions, with strategic partners and long-term investors.