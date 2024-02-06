Play your part in making the Internet better

Safer Internet Day is a campaign designed to encourage everybody – from kids to parents to educators – to play their part in creating a better Internet.

Renee Tarun, deputy chief information security officer at Fortinet, highlights the importance of this initiative and provides tips for staying safe online.

Here’s how you can educate and encourage positive change:

* Keep personally identifiable information private: Instruct your family and friends to keep their personally identifiable information (PII) private online by encouraging them not to share their real names with strangers or give out information about where they live.

* Establish clear online rules for children and teens: This could include creating lists of approved websites and applications or requiring parental approval for certain activities.

* Ensure everyone understands the importance of strong passwords: Make sure your family members know how to create them, and why they should not share those passwords with anyone else. Another password best practice includes making a different password for each account, avoiding common phrases, and including numbers and special characters.

* Know how to spot potential scams: Talk to your family about media literacy and how to spot unauthentic sources and potential scams.

* Beware of phishing: Discuss what phishing attempts are and how to identify them. Make it clear that no one should click on a suspect link or open unexpected attachments.

* Communicate concerns: Encourage children and teens to come to a trusted adult if they are unsure about something they find on the internet or have concerns about a particular website or interaction.

Being online opens the door to various cyberthreats, from social engineering attacks to data breaches. By taking appropriate steps and following certain best practices, we can create an Internet that is more secure for everybody, from children to adults.