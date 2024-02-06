POWER PLATFORM DEVELOPER experienced in building custom applications workflows and Automation needed.
Must have:
- Experience in Power Apps, Power Automate, Power Bi
- Strong Portfolio showcasing the above experience.
- Strong Understanding of: SharePoint Architecture, Site Configuration and Administration, Microsoft Power Platform, Security and Governance.
Desired Skills:
- powerplatform
- power bi
- powerapps
- powerplatfrom developer
- microsoft