Power Platform Developer

Feb 6, 2024

POWER PLATFORM DEVELOPER experienced in building custom applications workflows and Automation needed.
Must have:

  • Experience in Power Apps, Power Automate, Power Bi
  • Strong Portfolio showcasing the above experience.
  • Strong Understanding of: SharePoint Architecture, Site Configuration and Administration, Microsoft Power Platform, Security and Governance.

Desired Skills:

  • powerplatform
  • power bi
  • powerapps
  • powerplatfrom developer
  • microsoft

