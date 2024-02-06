Power Platform Developer – Remote Remote

POWER PLATFORM DEVELOPER experienced in building custom applications workflows and Automation needed.

POWER PLATFORM DEVELOPER experienced in building custom applications workflows and Automation needed.

Must have:

Experience in Power Apps, Power Automate, Power Bi

Strong Portfolio showcasing the above experience.

Strong Understanding of: SharePoint Architecture, Site Configuration and Administration, Microsoft Power Platform, Security and Governance.

Desired Skills:

powerplatform

power bi

powerapps

powerplatfrom developer

microsoft

Learn more/Apply for this position