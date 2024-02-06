Project Manager

Essential Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to: 1. Project Planning and Scheduling:

– Collaborate with client project managers to develop project plans, timelines, and schedules.

– Ensure all project activities are aligned with the overall project objectives.

– Monitor and update project schedules regularly to reflect progress and any changes.

– Managing the overall project budget and ensuring adherence to the budget.

– Dealing with change control procedure

– Compile and implement project plans in accordance with the Acumatica methodology

Communication and Collaboration:

– Serve as the main point of contact for project stakeholders, including team members, clients, and vendors.

– Facilitate effective communication within the project team and across departments.

– Organize and lead regular project meetings, providing updates and addressing concerns.

– Strong sense of customer orientation to balance customer goals with business goals.

Documentation and Reporting:

– Maintain accurate and up-to-date project documentation, including project plans, meeting minutes, and progress reports.

– Generate and distribute regular project status reports to stakeholders.

– Assist in the preparation of presentations and materials for project reviews.

– Managing internal processes and making constant improvements.

Resource Coordination:

– Coordinate the allocation of resources, including personnel and materials, to meet project requirements.

– Collaborate with team members to ensure that everyone has the necessary tools and information to fulfil their roles.

– Manage consultants to deliver project task on time and in budget

Issue Resolution:

– Identify and address potential project issues in a proactive manner.

– Work with client project managers and team members to develop solutions to challenges that may arise during the project lifecycle.

Quality Assurance:

– Ensure that project deliverables meet quality standards and are aligned with project requirements.

– Implement and maintain quality assurance processes throughout the project.

Risk Management:

– Identify and assess project risks, working with the project team to develop risk mitigation strategies.

– Maintaining and updating of risk registers per project

– Proactively monitor and manage risks to minimize potential impact on project outcomes

Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience.

– Proven experience in project coordination or related roles in the solution/software deployment and development environment.

– Strong organizational and time-management skills.

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

– Proficiency in project management tools and software.

– Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

– Detail-oriented with a focus on quality and accuracy

Additional Requirements:

– Familiarity with project management methodologies (e.g., Agile, Scrum).

– Knowledge of industry-specific regulations and standards.

– Problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

– Ability to deliver excellent customer service.

– Adaptability and flexibility in responding to changing project requirements.

– Upskill on relevant Acumatica courses through the Acumatica Online Partner University.

– Own transport and valid driver’s license

– Problem solving skills and an interest in learning new software skills

– Must be organised, hardworking, have a strong sense of responsibility, loyalty, motivation and handle job pressure well.

This job description is intended to convey information essential to understanding the scope of the position and is not an exhaustive list of skills, efforts, duties, responsibilities, or working conditions associated with it. Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change, or new ones may be assigned at any time with or without notice.

Desired Skills:

Acumatica

Sage

ERP project management

Agile

Scrum

Bachelors degree

Project management tools

Project Co ordination

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Company NOT a corporate company. In a smaller company like ours with 20 odd employees nationally, people need to be problem solvers, be able to work on their own, be driven. For this role, an analytical driver will be most suited to this role

Remote work from Home

Learn more/Apply for this position