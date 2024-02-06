Project Manager

Job Title: Project Manager

Job Summary:

As a senior project manager in the mining industry, your primary responsibility will be overseeing the planning, coordination, and execution of mining projects. You will be responsible for ensuring that projects are completed within budget, on schedule, and in compliance with all safety regulations and environmental standards. Additionally, you will provide guidance and leadership to a multidisciplinary team, establishing and maintaining strong relationships with stakeholders, and monitoring progress to ensure project success.

Responsibilities:

Project Planning and Execution:

Develop comprehensive project plans, including scope, deliverables, timelines, and resource allocation.

Coordinate and oversee all project activities to ensure adherence to scope, budget, quality, and safety requirements.

Identify potential risks and develop risk mitigation strategies to ensure project success.

Monitor project progress, track key metrics, and provide regular reports to stakeholders.

Stakeholder Management:

Liaise with key stakeholders, including clients, contractors, government agencies, and local communities.

Build and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders, addressing their concerns and maintaining their support throughout the project lifecycle.

Communicate project updates, milestones, and risks to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.

Team Leadership and Collaboration:

Manage and lead a team of professionals from various disciplines, including engineers, geologists, environmental specialists, and construction managers.

Provide clear direction, guidance, and support to team members, ensuring their tasks are aligned with project objectives.

Foster a collaborative work environment, encouraging teamwork, knowledge sharing, and innovative thinking.

Compliance and Safety:

Ensure compliance with all relevant mining laws, regulations, and permits.

Implement and enforce safety protocols, procedures, and guidelines to minimize risks and promote a safe working environment.

Identify and address any environmental concerns, ensuring projects adhere to sustainability standards.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering or a related field; a master’s degree is a plus.

Minimum of 8 years of project management experience in the mining industry, with a proven track record of successfully delivering complex projects.

Strong knowledge of mining operations, processes, and technologies.

Excellent leadership and team management skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire others.

Exceptional communication and stakeholder management abilities.

Knowledge of relevant health, safety, and environmental regulations.

Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks and manage conflicting priorities effectively.

Proficiency in project management software and MS Office Suite.

Professional certifications in project management, such as PMP, are desirable.

Benefits:

Salary: Negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Stefnie Bestbier at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Project Manager

Project Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position