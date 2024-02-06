QA Tester

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a highly motivated and experienced QA Tester to join their team. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring the quality of software products and services.

Responsibilities

Develop test strategies, plans, and cases based on project scope and requirements

Manual and automation testing of desktop applications and web applications/web services across varying devices and browsers

Execute test cases and report defects, using defect tracking tools

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements

Regression/Smoke testing

Participate in the review of requirements, design, and code

Work with development team to resolve defects and issues

Provide recommendations for product enhancements, features, and improvements

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field

At least 4 years of experience in software quality assurance testing

Experience in Investments / Pensions / Savings

Practical experience of setting up test automation frameworks using [URL Removed] Selenium, Spec. Flow or similar portable test frameworks

Practical experience of API testing and automation, including a working knowledge of API testing tools like Postman, Swagger or similar testing tools.

Knowledge of QA methodologies, tools, and processes

Understanding of manual, exploratory, and automated testing techniques

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and collaboration abilities

ISEB / ISTQB certification

Benefits

Salary: R360K/yr – R600K/yr, salary negotiable

