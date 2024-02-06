Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a highly motivated and experienced QA Tester to join their team. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring the quality of software products and services.
Responsibilities
- Develop test strategies, plans, and cases based on project scope and requirements
- Manual and automation testing of desktop applications and web applications/web services across varying devices and browsers
- Execute test cases and report defects, using defect tracking tools
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements
- Regression/Smoke testing
- Participate in the review of requirements, design, and code
- Work with development team to resolve defects and issues
- Provide recommendations for product enhancements, features, and improvements
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field
- At least 4 years of experience in software quality assurance testing
- Experience in Investments / Pensions / Savings
- Practical experience of setting up test automation frameworks using [URL Removed] Selenium, Spec. Flow or similar portable test frameworks
- Practical experience of API testing and automation, including a working knowledge of API testing tools like Postman, Swagger or similar testing tools.
- Knowledge of QA methodologies, tools, and processes
- Understanding of manual, exploratory, and automated testing techniques
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication and collaboration abilities
- ISEB / ISTQB certification
Benefits
- Salary: R360K/yr – R600K/yr, salary negotiable
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with Chandre and Carmen
Desired Skills:
