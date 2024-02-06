QA Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 6, 2024

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a highly motivated and experienced QA Tester to join their team. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring the quality of software products and services.

Responsibilities

  • Develop test strategies, plans, and cases based on project scope and requirements
  • Manual and automation testing of desktop applications and web applications/web services across varying devices and browsers
  • Execute test cases and report defects, using defect tracking tools
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements
  • Regression/Smoke testing
  • Participate in the review of requirements, design, and code
  • Work with development team to resolve defects and issues
  • Provide recommendations for product enhancements, features, and improvements

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field
  • At least 4 years of experience in software quality assurance testing
  • Experience in Investments / Pensions / Savings
  • Practical experience of setting up test automation frameworks using [URL Removed] Selenium, Spec. Flow or similar portable test frameworks
  • Practical experience of API testing and automation, including a working knowledge of API testing tools like Postman, Swagger or similar testing tools.
  • Knowledge of QA methodologies, tools, and processes
  • Understanding of manual, exploratory, and automated testing techniques
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Excellent communication and collaboration abilities
  • ISEB / ISTQB certification

Benefits

  • Salary: R360K/yr – R600K/yr, salary negotiable

Desired Skills:

  • QA Tester
