SAP BI/BW Consultant (Advanced) 2478 – Gauteng Pretoria

1st & 2nd level support for incidents (troubleshooting and resolving) for BW Platform as per defined SLAs for the following technologies:

BWonHANA

BW4/HANA

HANA

SAP Portal

Raise and lead PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified for BW Platform as per defined SLAs.

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required for BW Platform.

Reporting of ITSM KPIs to upper management.

Create and update management and technical documents in Confluence.

Standby, shift work and public holiday work required from time to time.

Support with Go Live preparation and support during Go Live (could be on weekends, late evenings).

Coordinate and Support SAP Basis team with issues and during upgrades.

Coordinate with Application teams, interface partners, support teams and other module consultants.

Monitoring & Analysing BW System Performance.

Creation of ODP, RFC, SDA, SDI, File and DB connections for source systems.

Monitoring and checking the whole BW environment including process chain monitoring.

Understanding of BW Modelling techniques.

Implementing of SAP Notes and Importing of Transports.

Planning and coordination for system downtime during maintenance windows.

Test management including but not limited to:

Participation in Test Analysis and Testing activities as per XRAY functionality.

Conduct basic BW testing after any system upgrade.

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing for change requests.

Integration testing with other modules.

Performing regression testing.

Preparation of test cases.

Documenting known errors and resolutions in the solution database.

Creating pertinent system design, technical and functional documentation.

Preparing User / How-to Manuals and conducting training to other Team Members.

Exploration and documentation for new BW functionality and tools.

Development, Debugging and testing of complex ABAP programs.

Enjoys trouble shooting and performance investigations.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

3+ years’ experience working with various user applications.

3+ years’ experience in SAP BW.

3+ years’ experience in query building in SAP BW using BEX, AFO & Eclipse.

3+ years’ experience in Conducting Unit tests and Integration tests.

3+ years’ ABAP development experience.

3+ years’ experience in BW Operations.

3+ years’ experience in HANA development.

SAP BWonHANA & BW4/HANA development experience (Data Flows, Process Chains, BEX Queries, Analyse & solve SAP BW Module issues).

Understanding of BW Modelling Possibilities for ex. LSA & LSA++.

Ability to resolve & implement BW Related Incidents & Changes (ITSM incident and changes).

Interface/Integration knowledge / source system connection setup / SDA remote source setup.

Ability to create and maintain Development & Functional documentation.

Ability to conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and Security tests.

Deep dive in performance analysis on NetWeaver and Hana.

SAP ABAP Development & Debugging experience.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

SAP HANA XSA and XSC development experience.

SAP S3 & S4/HANA Experience.

SAP Solution Manager experience.

SAP Analytics Cloud.

SAP Datasphere.

Experience across any other SAP modules.

SAP BTP.

Fair knowledge of Cloud platforms (AWS/AZURE).

Kafka knowledge.

R Programming development experience.

Python development experience.

Java development experience.

Data lake AWS services.

German language skills.

Experience with Atlassian toolset e.g. Confluence and Jira.

Communication and social skills, Ability to work in a team as well as independently.

Moderation skills.

Previous experience on SAP multi project platforms.

SQL script knowledge.

Basic understanding of IT architecture.

PFCG, BW analytic authorisations understanding.

Desired Skills:

SAP BW

Conducting Unit tests

Integration tests

