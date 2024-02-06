SCADA Systems Engineer (SKA) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Join a pioneering team at the forefront of radio astronomy technology, driving innovation in the development of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), the world’s largest and most advanced radio telescope project. We are seeking a talented SCADA Systems Engineer to play a pivotal role in the development of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems for the SKA. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software and systems engineering, with a focus on SCADA applications. This position offers a unique opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology that will revolutionize our understanding of the cosmos.

REQUIREMENTS:

Demonstrated experience in software and systems engineering applied to the development of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems.

Proficiency in designing, implementing, and maintaining SCADA systems to support complex scientific instrumentation.

Solid understanding of industry-standard SCADA protocols and best practices.

Advantageous –

Familiarity with the TANGO toolkit, including TANGO device development and client-side tools.

Practical experience in configuring instrumentation and commissioning control systems for scientific instruments.

Knowledge or experience in interferometry techniques, particularly in the context of radio astronomy.

ATTRIBUTES:

A passion for complex problem-solving.

COMMENTS:

