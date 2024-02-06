Scrum Master

Qualification

Matric

Relevant IT Qualification (IT Degree or Diploma) will be advantageous

Scrum Master certification will be highly recommended

Experience

Minimum 5 years experience in Scrum Master

Minimum of 2 years working experience in a fully Agile and DevOps environment

Utilisation of dashboards, KPI/metrics and burn down charts

Knowledge of:

Engineering practices

Jira and Confluence

Behavior Driven Development methodology

CI/CD pipeline and the master run executions

The release process

Knowledge and Skills

Knowledge of scrum principles

Agile methodology

Sprint methodology and project management

Reporting and Administration

Desired Skills:

scrum master

Jira

confluence

CI/CD

Agile

devOps

