Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Feb 6, 2024

Qualification
Matric
Relevant IT Qualification (IT Degree or Diploma) will be advantageous
Scrum Master certification will be highly recommended

Experience

Minimum 5 years experience in Scrum Master
Minimum of 2 years working experience in a fully Agile and DevOps environment
Utilisation of dashboards, KPI/metrics and burn down charts

Knowledge of:
Engineering practices
Jira and Confluence
Behavior Driven Development methodology
CI/CD pipeline and the master run executions
The release process
Knowledge and Skills
Knowledge of scrum principles
Agile methodology
Sprint methodology and project management
Reporting and Administration

Desired Skills:

  • scrum master
  • Jira
  • confluence
  • CI/CD
  • Agile
  • devOps

Learn more/Apply for this position