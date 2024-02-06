Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Qualification
Matric
Relevant IT Qualification (IT Degree or Diploma) will be advantageous
Scrum Master certification will be highly recommended
Experience
Minimum 5 years experience in Scrum Master
Minimum of 2 years working experience in a fully Agile and DevOps environment
Utilisation of dashboards, KPI/metrics and burn down charts
Knowledge of:
Engineering practices
Jira and Confluence
Behavior Driven Development methodology
CI/CD pipeline and the master run executions
The release process
Knowledge and Skills
Knowledge of scrum principles
Agile methodology
Sprint methodology and project management
Reporting and Administration
Desired Skills:
- scrum master
- Jira
- confluence
- CI/CD
- Agile
- devOps