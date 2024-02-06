Senior Angular Front-End Developer LWD15R – Gauteng Midrand

- Delivering a complete front-end application.
- Ensuring high performance on mobile, desktop, and across all browsers.
- Writing tested and documented code.
- Work together with the back-end developers in the process of building APIs
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- Relevant Engineering/IT/Business Degree
- 4+ years of Front-End experience
Technical:
- Proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript / Angular
- Deep knowledge of Angular practices and commonly used modules based on extensive work experience.
- Creating self-contained, reusable, and testable modules and components
- Ensuring a clear dependency chain, regarding the app logic as well as the file system
- Follow secure coding standards.
- Experience in GIT.
- An understanding of search engine optimisation (SEO).
- Cross-browser compatibility and responsive design knowledge.
- Basic knowledge of Figma
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- HTML
- CSS
- Figma