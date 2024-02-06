Senior Angular Front-End Developer LWD15R

Feb 6, 2024

  • Delivering a complete front-end application.

  • Ensuring high performance on mobile, desktop, and across all browsers.

  • Writing tested and documented code.

  • Work together with the back-end developers in the process of building APIs

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • Relevant Engineering/IT/Business Degree

  • 4+ years of Front-End experience

Technical:

  • Proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript / Angular

  • Deep knowledge of Angular practices and commonly used modules based on extensive work experience.

  • Creating self-contained, reusable, and testable modules and components

  • Ensuring a clear dependency chain, regarding the app logic as well as the file system

  • Follow secure coding standards.

  • Experience in GIT.

  • An understanding of search engine optimisation (SEO).

  • Cross-browser compatibility and responsive design knowledge.

  • Basic knowledge of Figma

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Figma

