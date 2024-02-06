SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE
LOCATION Centurion
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 12 September 2024
JOB PURPOSE
– Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existinglegacy database applications to support business requirements..
QUALIFICATIONS /
– National Diploma in IT
EXPERIENCE
– 3-5 years Significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting
– 3-5 years Experience in the development of database front-end development(Microsoft .Net framework)
– 3-5 years Understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases andData Warehouse Concepts
– 3-5 years Database design, modelling, optimisation and performanceimprovement
– 3-5 years Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)methodologies
– 3-5 years Exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL.
JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES
Database Application Development and Scripts
– Interpret and compile technical design documentation
– Develop user database interfaces and front- end applications.
– Design Databases
– Perform Data Management
– Perform Database mirroring /replication
– Develop Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types, Stored Procedures inline with Business requirementsSystem Analysis and Design
– Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements
– Provide Business and Systems analysis functions
– Write functional technical design documents
– Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issues
– Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies
Desired Skills:
- practical knowledge of database schema
- development and scripting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma