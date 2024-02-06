SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE

SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 12 September 2024

JOB PURPOSE

– Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existinglegacy database applications to support business requirements..

QUALIFICATIONS /

– National Diploma in IT

EXPERIENCE

– 3-5 years Significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting

– 3-5 years Experience in the development of database front-end development(Microsoft .Net framework)

– 3-5 years Understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases andData Warehouse Concepts

– 3-5 years Database design, modelling, optimisation and performanceimprovement

– 3-5 years Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)methodologies

– 3-5 years Exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Database Application Development and Scripts

– Interpret and compile technical design documentation

– Develop user database interfaces and front- end applications.

– Design Databases

– Perform Data Management

– Perform Database mirroring /replication

– Develop Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types, Stored Procedures inline with Business requirementsSystem Analysis and Design

– Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements

– Provide Business and Systems analysis functions

– Write functional technical design documents

– Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issues

– Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies

Desired Skills:

practical knowledge of database schema

development and scripting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position