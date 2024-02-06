Senior Developer: Database

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Senior Developer: Database

Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements.

Qualifications & Experience:

National Diploma in IT

3-5years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting

3-5years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .NET framework)

3-5years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts

3-5years database design, modelling, optimization and performance improvement

3-5years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

3-5years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL

Critical Competencies:

Database application development and scripting

Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts

Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

ETL Tools and embedded SQL

Database Security

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

database schema

front-end development

database design

modelling

optimization

Learn more/Apply for this position