SENIOR DEVELOPER – DATABASE at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements. Design Databases,Perform Data Management.Develop Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types, Stored Procedures in line with Business requirements

Minimum Requirements

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

National Diploma in IT

3-5years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting

3-5years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)

3-5years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts

3-5years database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement

3-5years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

3-5years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL

Duties and Responsibilities

Database Application Development and Scripts

Interpret and compile technical design documentation

Develop user database interfaces and front- end applications.

Design Databases

Perform Data Management

Perform Database mirroring /replication

Develop Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types, Stored Procedures in line with Business requirements

System Analysis and Design

Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements

Provide Business and Systems analysis functions

Write functional technical design documents

Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issues

Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies

