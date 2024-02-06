SENIOR DEVELOPER – DATABASE at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary
Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements. Design Databases,Perform Data Management.Develop Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types, Stored Procedures in line with Business requirements
Minimum Requirements
Preferred Minimum Education and Experience
- National Diploma in IT
- 3-5years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting
- 3-5years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)
- 3-5years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
- 3-5years database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement
- 3-5years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- 3-5years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL
Duties and Responsibilities
- Database Application Development and Scripts
- Interpret and compile technical design documentation
- Develop user database interfaces and front- end applications.
- Design Databases
- Perform Data Management
- Perform Database mirroring /replication
- Develop Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types, Stored Procedures in line with Business requirements
- System Analysis and Design
- Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements
- Provide Business and Systems analysis functions
- Write functional technical design documents
- Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issues
- Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies