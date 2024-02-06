Senior Oracle PL/SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Integration team are looking for a senior Oracle PL/SQL developer to assist them with the Biztalk to MuleSoft/Message Broker migration. The experience we are looking for is somebody that has integration experience (i.e. called API’s/processes from native Oracle), worked with XML and JSON, is a self stater and can work with little dependence (i.e. existing process with be shared and then the induvial must unpack the process for understanding and then make changes/support the migration).

Desired Skills:

Active Learning

Service Orientation

Social Perceptiveness

Critical Thinking

Speaking

Learn more/Apply for this position