SHAREPOINT DESIGNER WITH A STRONG PORTFOLIO IN UI/UX DESIGN SKILLS WANTED

SharePoint Designer with strong UI/UX design experience wanted for a hybrid role.

Must:

Be able to design, develop and maintain all SharePoint components.

Have HTML, CSS, JAVASCRIPT AND SHAREPOINT DESIGNER EXPERIENCE.

Have SharePoint Architecture, Site Configuration and Administration

Have 0365 EXPERIENCE.

Desired Skills:

