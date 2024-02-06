An international fintech company is looking for a Software Architect with experience in Flutter and Dart. This opportunity is fully remote and pays in USD.
A leading fintech company specializing in wallet solutions and currency exchange with their flagship product designed to streamline financial transactions and offer a secure, efficient experience to users, needs a Software Architect with experience in Flutter and Dart. They are redefining the industry standard for financial transactions.
As a Code Architecture Specialist, you will play a pivotal role in designing, implementing, and maintaining the architectural integrity of software solutions. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in software design principles, design patterns, and a proven track record of developing scalable and maintainable code using Dart, Flutter and TypeScript.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into scalable and efficient software designs using Dart and Flutter.
- Lead the architectural design process, ensuring the use of best practices and industry standards for Dart and Flutter development.
- Evaluate and recommend technologies, tools, and frameworks, with a focus on Dart and Flutter, to enhance the overall architecture of our software systems.
- Conduct code reviews to ensure adherence to architectural guidelines and coding standards in Dart and Flutter.
- Mentor and guide development teams on Dart and Flutter code architecture best practices.
- Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues related to Dart and Flutter code architecture.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science or a related field.
- Proven experience as a Code Architecture Specialist with a focus on Dart and Flutter.
- In-depth knowledge of software design principles, design patterns, and architectural best practices for Dart and Flutter.
- Proficiency in Dart, Flutter and TypeScript development.
- Experience with cloud platforms and microservices architecture.
- Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.
- Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
- Agile Methodology: Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Excellent communication skills.
Benefits:
- Remote work flexibility.
- Opportunity to work on a cutting-edge fintech product.
- Collaborative and supportive work environment
NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email. SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. This doesn’t automatically mean that a successful candidate can claim an offer for the maximum advertised salary. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate a market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience
Desired Skills:
- Flutter
- Mobile Developer
- Dart
- Software Architect
- Code Architect