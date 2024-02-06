Software Architect – Remote Remote

An international fintech company is looking for a Software Architect with experience in Flutter and Dart. This opportunity is fully remote and pays in USD.

A leading fintech company specializing in wallet solutions and currency exchange with their flagship product designed to streamline financial transactions and offer a secure, efficient experience to users, needs a Software Architect with experience in Flutter and Dart. They are redefining the industry standard for financial transactions.

As a Code Architecture Specialist, you will play a pivotal role in designing, implementing, and maintaining the architectural integrity of software solutions. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in software design principles, design patterns, and a proven track record of developing scalable and maintainable code using Dart, Flutter and TypeScript.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into scalable and efficient software designs using Dart and Flutter.

Lead the architectural design process, ensuring the use of best practices and industry standards for Dart and Flutter development.

Evaluate and recommend technologies, tools, and frameworks, with a focus on Dart and Flutter, to enhance the overall architecture of our software systems.

Conduct code reviews to ensure adherence to architectural guidelines and coding standards in Dart and Flutter.

Mentor and guide development teams on Dart and Flutter code architecture best practices.

Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues related to Dart and Flutter code architecture.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science or a related field.

Proven experience as a Code Architecture Specialist with a focus on Dart and Flutter.

In-depth knowledge of software design principles, design patterns, and architectural best practices for Dart and Flutter.

Proficiency in Dart, Flutter and TypeScript development.

Experience with cloud platforms and microservices architecture.

Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.

Agile Methodology: Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication skills.

Benefits:

Remote work flexibility.

Opportunity to work on a cutting-edge fintech product.

Collaborative and supportive work environment

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email. SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. This doesn’t automatically mean that a successful candidate can claim an offer for the maximum advertised salary. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate a market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience

Desired Skills:

Flutter

Mobile Developer

Dart

Software Architect

Code Architect

Learn more/Apply for this position