Software Developer

Feb 6, 2024

  • Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.
  • Collaborate on source control configurations and release management.
  • Understand and implement the organisation software development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Participate in every aspect of the system development life cycle.
  • Assist in the design review of applications and processes.
  • Assist in the quality assurance of the applications and processes.
  • Performing and managing regression testing
  • Maintain coding standards.
  • Keep abreast with latest technologies relevant to the organisation
  • Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.
  • Provide support and guidance to other developers.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelors Degree in Mathematics, Computer Science or Information Technology
  • 5 years C#,ASP.NET, .NET Core experience essential
  • Angular
  • React essential
  • Git
  • DevOps CI/CD (Docker/ Kubernetes)
  • RESTful services/ APIs
  • Testing frameworks for APIs
  • MVC
  • SQL SERVER 2016 and latest versions experience
  • Unified Modelling Language (UML)

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • ASP.Net
  • .Net Core
  • C#
  • MVC
  • React

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

