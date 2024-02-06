Software Developer

- Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.
- Collaborate on source control configurations and release management.
- Understand and implement the organisation software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Participate in every aspect of the system development life cycle.
- Assist in the design review of applications and processes.
- Assist in the quality assurance of the applications and processes.
- Performing and managing regression testing
- Maintain coding standards.
- Keep abreast with latest technologies relevant to the organisation
- Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.
- Provide support and guidance to other developers.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelors Degree in Mathematics, Computer Science or Information Technology
- 5 years C#,ASP.NET, .NET Core experience essential
- Angular
- React essential
- Git
- DevOps CI/CD (Docker/ Kubernetes)
- RESTful services/ APIs
- Testing frameworks for APIs
- MVC
- SQL SERVER 2016 and latest versions experience
- Unified Modelling Language (UML)
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree