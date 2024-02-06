Solutions Architect – Gauteng Rosebank

We are seeking a talented and experienced Solution Architect to join our team and play a critical role in designing and shaping the technology landscape for our financial services platform.

As a Solution Architect, you will be responsible for creating the architectural vision and ensuring the technical alignment of our systems.

You will work closely with product owners and development teams to deliver robust, scalable, and efficient solutions.

Your expertise in Azure Cloud, RESTful APIs, Docker, Kubernetes (K8s), general system design, and architectural design will be essential in guiding us technology initiatives.

Proven experience as a Solution Architect, with a strong track record of designing and delivering complex, scalable solutions.

Expertise in Azure cloud services, RESTful APIs, Docker, and Kubernetes.

Strong understanding of system design and architectural principles.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to articulate complex technical concepts to nontechnical stakeholders.

Prior experience working with product owners and development teams in an Agile environment AND

Well spoken

Degree or similar

Desired Skills:

Azure Cloud

RESTful APIs

Docker

Kubernetes (K8s)

general system design

architectural design

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

