Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for a Systems Analyst/Engineer to join a young, passionate IT team driven by new technologies where the word “legacy” doesn’t exist. All their business systems are developed in their google-style offices, on new tech by, happy people. If you like working in a fast paced, energetic environment with foosball tables, loads of rewards and family values, then this job is for you.

Your duties will include and are not limited to:

Providing technical support for VMware, Windows server and desktop OSs, networking devices, Active Directory and DNS.

Troubleshooting ESX issues related to storage, network, and performance issues.

Managing Active Directory groups, user and computer objects, and the AD Schema.

Troubleshooting basic knowledge of server infrastructure.

Loading and deploying new virtual servers on VMWare or Cloud infrastructure.

Creating and maintaining Windows server images for quick VM deployments.

Monitoring and maintaining Windows servers for any issues.

Qualifications & Experience

Diploma or similar in information technology.

Minimum 3 years of troubleshooting, support skills and experience with Windows Server Operating Systems.

At least 3 years of VMWare technical experience. A VCP5 Certification will be a plus.

Experience and understanding with Microsoft Azure.

Windows server [Phone Number Removed]; support and troubleshooting skills.

Experience with Veeam Backup and Replication will be beneficial.

Creating system user documentation

Evaluating and designing new systems and applying them to new or existing business processes

Defining problems, collecting data, establishing facts, and drawing valid conclusions

Utilising computer technology used for communication, data gathering and reporting

Communicating technical information to a non-technical audience

Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)

Skills

Effective communicator.

Influential in a positive way.

Passionate problem-solver.

Ultimate team player.

Self-starter.

A sense of humour

Good problem solving skills

Very good attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to keep the big picture in mind when designing solutions

Ability to manage personal delivery targets

Ability to identify risk and communicate it

High level analytical and problem solving skills, with a demonstrated ability to investigate complex issues and make informed decisions about them when written guidelines are not necessarily available

Ability to build good relationships with colleagues you work closely with

Software development exposure

Using and understanding databases

Detailed Windows operating system knowledge

Good understanding of PC hardware

Basic networking skills

Understand basic programming concepts

Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming, both OO and procedural

UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity

BDD

SDLC

Risk identification

Behaviour of software systems

HCI principles

