Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for a Systems Analyst/Engineer to join a young, passionate IT team driven by new technologies where the word “legacy” doesn’t exist. All their business systems are developed in their google-style offices, on new tech by, happy people. If you like working in a fast paced, energetic environment with foosball tables, loads of rewards and family values, then this job is for you.
Your duties will include and are not limited to:
- Providing technical support for VMware, Windows server and desktop OSs, networking devices, Active Directory and DNS.
- Troubleshooting ESX issues related to storage, network, and performance issues.
- Managing Active Directory groups, user and computer objects, and the AD Schema.
- Troubleshooting basic knowledge of server infrastructure.
- Loading and deploying new virtual servers on VMWare or Cloud infrastructure.
- Creating and maintaining Windows server images for quick VM deployments.
- Monitoring and maintaining Windows servers for any issues.
Qualifications & Experience
- Diploma or similar in information technology.
- Minimum 3 years of troubleshooting, support skills and experience with Windows Server Operating Systems.
- At least 3 years of VMWare technical experience. A VCP5 Certification will be a plus.
- Experience and understanding with Microsoft Azure.
- Windows server [Phone Number Removed]; support and troubleshooting skills.
- Experience with Veeam Backup and Replication will be beneficial.
- Creating system user documentation
- Evaluating and designing new systems and applying them to new or existing business processes
- Defining problems, collecting data, establishing facts, and drawing valid conclusions
- Utilising computer technology used for communication, data gathering and reporting
- Communicating technical information to a non-technical audience
- Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)
Skills
- Effective communicator.
- Influential in a positive way.
- Passionate problem-solver.
- Ultimate team player.
- Self-starter.
- A sense of humour
- Good problem solving skills
- Very good attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to keep the big picture in mind when designing solutions
- Ability to manage personal delivery targets
- Ability to identify risk and communicate it
- High level analytical and problem solving skills, with a demonstrated ability to investigate complex issues and make informed decisions about them when written guidelines are not necessarily available
- Ability to build good relationships with colleagues you work closely with
- Software development exposure
- Using and understanding databases
- Detailed Windows operating system knowledge
- Good understanding of PC hardware
- Basic networking skills
- Understand basic programming concepts
- Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming, both OO and procedural
- UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity
- BDD
- SDLC
- Risk identification
- Behaviour of software systems
- HCI principles
SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.e.g. Testers, Developers, Analysts, Product Managers, etc.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Quality Assurance
- QA