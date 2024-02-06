Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Feb 6, 2024

We are looking for a Systems Analyst/Engineer to join a young, passionate IT team driven by new technologies where the word “legacy” doesn’t exist. All their business systems are developed in their google-style offices, on new tech by, happy people. If you like working in a fast paced, energetic environment with foosball tables, loads of rewards and family values, then this job is for you.
Your duties will include and are not limited to:

  • Providing technical support for VMware, Windows server and desktop OSs, networking devices, Active Directory and DNS.
  • Troubleshooting ESX issues related to storage, network, and performance issues.
  • Managing Active Directory groups, user and computer objects, and the AD Schema.
  • Troubleshooting basic knowledge of server infrastructure.
  • Loading and deploying new virtual servers on VMWare or Cloud infrastructure.
  • Creating and maintaining Windows server images for quick VM deployments.
  • Monitoring and maintaining Windows servers for any issues.

Qualifications & Experience

  • Diploma or similar in information technology.
  • Minimum 3 years of troubleshooting, support skills and experience with Windows Server Operating Systems.
  • At least 3 years of VMWare technical experience. A VCP5 Certification will be a plus.
  • Experience and understanding with Microsoft Azure.
  • Windows server [Phone Number Removed]; support and troubleshooting skills.
  • Experience with Veeam Backup and Replication will be beneficial.
  • Creating system user documentation
  • Evaluating and designing new systems and applying them to new or existing business processes
  • Defining problems, collecting data, establishing facts, and drawing valid conclusions
  • Utilising computer technology used for communication, data gathering and reporting
  • Communicating technical information to a non-technical audience
  • Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)

Skills

  • Effective communicator.
  • Influential in a positive way.
  • Passionate problem-solver.
  • Ultimate team player.
  • Self-starter.
  • A sense of humour
  • Good problem solving skills
  • Very good attention to detail
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Ability to keep the big picture in mind when designing solutions
  • Ability to manage personal delivery targets
  • Ability to identify risk and communicate it
  • High level analytical and problem solving skills, with a demonstrated ability to investigate complex issues and make informed decisions about them when written guidelines are not necessarily available
  • Ability to build good relationships with colleagues you work closely with
  • Software development exposure
  • Using and understanding databases
  • Detailed Windows operating system knowledge
  • Good understanding of PC hardware
  • Basic networking skills
  • Understand basic programming concepts
  • Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming, both OO and procedural
  • UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity
  • BDD
  • SDLC
  • Risk identification
  • Behaviour of software systems
  • HCI principles

