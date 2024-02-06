Technical Assistant / Wireman

Technical Assistant / Wireman (X2) – Cape Town: Milnerton & Epping

Main Purpose

Managing overseeing of Workbench

Technical Support for Electric Motors and Workbench

Basic Repairs of motors

Maintaining of QA systems

Assisting in supervising service department KPI’s

Duties and Responsibilities

Motor Modifications: Change bearings on a motor, from ball to roller and roller to ball Fit bearing TP100 Change terminal box positions Fit temperature sensors/heaters in motors IP rating modifications Flanging Sparkproof Dustproof

Analyze and interpret schematic diagrams

Repairs of Electric Motors:

Receive, analyze and report of faulty Electric Motors. Set up of Drives for motor testing No Load Test Vibration Test



Report in writing and keeping proper record of repairs and tests

Supervision and Administration of the workbench:

Maintaining and ensuring procedures and systems are followed correctly

Completion of modifications and accompanying paperwork.

daily updates on workload

Ensure that modifications are timeously and correctly completed

Ensure that there is a sufficient stock level of required spares and consumables

Attending to Customer complaints

Trouble shooting

Supervising

Organisation

Product knowledge

Desired Skills:

electric wiring

managing

repairing

