Technical Assistant / Wireman

Feb 6, 2024

Technical Assistant / Wireman (X2) – Cape Town: Milnerton & Epping
Main Purpose

  • Managing overseeing of Workbench
  • Technical Support for Electric Motors and Workbench
  • Basic Repairs of motors
  • Maintaining of QA systems
  • Assisting in supervising service department KPI’s

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Motor Modifications:
    • Change bearings on a motor, from ball to roller and roller to ball
    • Fit bearing TP100
    • Change terminal box positions
    • Fit temperature sensors/heaters in motors
    • IP rating modifications
    • Flanging
    • Sparkproof
    • Dustproof

  • Analyze and interpret schematic diagrams

Repairs of Electric Motors:

  • Receive, analyze and report of faulty Electric Motors. Set up of Drives for motor testing
    • No Load Test
    • Vibration Test

  • Report in writing and keeping proper record of repairs and tests

Supervision and Administration of the workbench:
Maintaining and ensuring procedures and systems are followed correctly

  • Completion of modifications and accompanying paperwork.
  • daily updates on workload
  • Ensure that modifications are timeously and correctly completed
  • Ensure that there is a sufficient stock level of required spares and consumables
  • Attending to Customer complaints
  • Trouble shooting
  • Supervising
  • Organisation
  • Product knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • electric wiring
  • managing
  • repairing

