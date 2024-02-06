Technical Assistant / Wireman (X2) – Cape Town: Milnerton & Epping
Main Purpose
- Managing overseeing of Workbench
- Technical Support for Electric Motors and Workbench
- Basic Repairs of motors
- Maintaining of QA systems
- Assisting in supervising service department KPI’s
Duties and Responsibilities
- Motor Modifications:
- Change bearings on a motor, from ball to roller and roller to ball
- Fit bearing TP100
- Change terminal box positions
- Fit temperature sensors/heaters in motors
- IP rating modifications
- Flanging
- Sparkproof
- Dustproof
- Analyze and interpret schematic diagrams
Repairs of Electric Motors:
- Receive, analyze and report of faulty Electric Motors. Set up of Drives for motor testing
- No Load Test
- Vibration Test
- Report in writing and keeping proper record of repairs and tests
Supervision and Administration of the workbench:
Maintaining and ensuring procedures and systems are followed correctly
- Completion of modifications and accompanying paperwork.
- daily updates on workload
- Ensure that modifications are timeously and correctly completed
- Ensure that there is a sufficient stock level of required spares and consumables
- Attending to Customer complaints
- Trouble shooting
- Supervising
- Organisation
- Product knowledge
Desired Skills:
- electric wiring
- managing
- repairing