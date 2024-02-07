ASBIS and Ubiquiti bring high-quality network solutions to South Africa

ASBIS Enterprises Plc is a leading Value Add Distributor, developer, and provider of ICT, IoT products, solutions, and services in the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Our African division has strengthened its partnership with Ubiquiti, the worldwide leader in managed WiFi systems and networking infrastructure, now extending into South Africa.

Starting from February, ASBIS Africa will offer over 20 Ubiquiti products in the following categories: OS Consoles, UniFi Protect, UniFi Access, UISP, and WiFi.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Ubiquiti across the African region, ushering in a true wireless revolution. With over a decade of collaboration, we recognise Ubiquiti as the premier provider of managed Wi-Fi systems. ASBIS Africa has assembled a team of seasoned Ubiquiti experts dedicated to delivering exceptional service in the region,” – commented the General Manager of ASBIS Africa.

Contact ASBIS Africa’s experts via email info@asbisafrica.co.za or phone 010 824 6960 to help you find the Ubiquiti solutions perfect for your unique needs.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti is focused on democratising network technology globally — aggregate shipments of nearly 85 million devices play a key role in creating networking infrastructure in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. Our professional networking products are powered by our UNMS and UniFi software platforms to provide high-capacity distributed Internet access and unified information technology management, respectively.

Ubiquiti, the U logo, UBNT, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, UNMS, AmpliFi and UFiber are registered trademarks or trademarks of Ubiquiti, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

For more information, please visit https://www.ui.com/.