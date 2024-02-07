C# Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

OVERVIEW:

Our client is a partner in digital innovation, development, and execution, dedicated to creating and launching products that significantly amplify business value, all rooted in a customer-centric approach. They excel in challenging the norms of established markets and capitalizing on opportunities within cutting-edge technology domains. Currently, they are in search of a C# Software Developer to join their team. In this role, you will be a crucial member of the development team, contributing to the creation of high-quality software that underpins critical business processes. Your primary responsibilities will include fostering innovation, taking a leadership role in projects, and providing mentorship to junior and intermediate developers.

SKILLS AND REQUIREMENTS:

Write Software in Line with Industry Standards and Design Patterns

Guide and implement software and product design.

Contribute to architectural decisions and code reviews.

Produce code in line with project requirements.

Implement and maintain appropriate security standards.

Perform and request code reviews.

Drive test-driven development.

Ensure software is functioning optimally

Regularly monitor application performance, proactively identifying and resolving performance bottlenecks.

Systematically reproduce and resolve reported bugs and issues to maintain software reliability.

Communicate errors and solutions to product owners.

Maintaining Software and Related Repositories and Databases

Manage source code effectively using Git for versioning.

Efficiently handle branching and pull requests to ensure code quality and collaboration in repositories.

Ensuring that continues integration pipelines are set up properly and functioning.

Managing Projects

Lead software development projects, ensuring successful initiation, planning, execution, and closure.

Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work complete.

Determine cross-team dependencies and manage planning with them to ensure work gets delivered on time.

Use Jira to manage project tasks, tracking progress and coordinating with cross-functional teams.

Identifying and suggesting functional improvements.

Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints.

Enforce coding standards, best practices, and software development methodologies.

Leading And Mentoring

Foster a collaborative and inclusive team environment which follows their values and creates accountability in the teams.

Providing mentorship and sharing knowledge to contribute to a cohesive and skilled development team.

Work closely with team members to achieve common goals and resolve conflicts constructively.

Participate in the evaluation of team member performance by providing regular feedback to the Engineering Manager and CTO.

Develop Cutting-Edge Software Using the Latest Development Tools and Frameworks

Leverage the most current development tools and frameworks to design and implement software solutions that align with user needs and industry best practices.

Proactively research and share new technologies, programming languages, and frameworks to enhance the capabilities of their software solutions.

Testing Software Artefacts

Design and implement a testing strategy that thoroughly validates the functionality of your code including unit and integration tests.

Commit to test-driven development.

Team Collaboration

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Frontend Developers, Product Owners, Test Analysts and DevOps engineers, to facilitate seamless development, testing, and deployment of system components, ensuring alignment with project goals and requirements.

Technical documentation.

Drive the standards according to which technical documentation is drafted and maintained to ensure that code, design decisions, and processes are well-documented.

Ensure projects are adequately documented to enable Application Support Specialists to support the software with minimal consultation required from the development team.

Incident Management

Act as a key player in the Incident Response Team, providing rapid solutions during system outages and degradation.

Coordinate with cross-functional teams to manage incidents, from identification through to resolution and post-mortem analysis.

Develop and maintain incident documentation, including incident reports and lessons learned, to facilitate continuous improvement and future incident prevention.

Risk Management and Compliance (ISO 27001)

Integrate risk management principles into the DevOps lifecycle, from planning to deployment and maintenance.

Ensure that DevOps processes are in compliance with ISO 27001 requirements, particularly those relating to information security management.

COMPETENCIES:

Able to prioritise dependencies

Seeking & receiving constructive feedback

Effective Communication

Knowledge Sharing

Relationship Building

Able to drive alignment

Strong decision-making capabilities

Process/solution thinking focused

Strong leadership skills

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

