Canon places fifth in US patent rankings; first among Japanese companies

Canon ranked fifth for the number of US patents awarded in 2023, becoming the only company in the world to have ranked in the top five for 38 years running, according to the latest ranking of preliminary patent results issued by IFI Claims Patent Services.

Canon has also ranked first among Japanese companies for 19 consecutive years, as it actively promotes the globalisation of its business.

Canon US patent rankings 2014 – 2023 Year Overall ranking Ranking amongst Japanese companies No/ of patents 2023 5th 1st 2,890 2022 5th 1st 2,694 2021 3rd 1st 3,021 2020 3rd 1st 3,225 2019 3rd 1st 3,548 2018 3rd 1st 3,051 2017 3rd 1st 3,284 2016 3rd 1st 3,662 2015 3rd 1st 4,127 2014 3rd 1st 4,048

Canon’s patents include new technologies in its four business groups of Printing, Imaging, Medical and Industrial Equipment.