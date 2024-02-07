Canon places fifth in US patent rankings; first among Japanese companies

Canon ranked fifth for the number of US patents awarded in 2023, becoming the only company in the world to have ranked in the top five for 38 years running, according to the latest ranking of preliminary patent results issued by IFI Claims Patent Services.
Canon has also ranked first among Japanese companies for 19 consecutive years, as it actively promotes the globalisation of its business.
|Canon US patent rankings 2014 – 2023
|Year
|Overall ranking
|Ranking amongst Japanese companies
|No/ of patents
|2023
|5th
|1st
|2,890
|2022
|5th
|1st
|2,694
|2021
|3rd
|1st
|3,021
|2020
|3rd
|1st
|3,225
|2019
|3rd
|1st
|3,548
|2018
|3rd
|1st
|3,051
|2017
|3rd
|1st
|3,284
|2016
|3rd
|1st
|3,662
|2015
|3rd
|1st
|4,127
|2014
|3rd
|1st
|4,048
Canon’s patents include new technologies in its four business groups of Printing, Imaging, Medical and Industrial Equipment.