Duxbury Networking receives HPE Aruba award

Duxbury Networking was named the HPE Aruba Networking Most Innovative Partner of the Year in EMEA at the recent HPE Partner Awards.

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s relentless dedication to innovation and excellence in networking solutions,” says Warren Gordon, Aruba/HPE business unit manager at Duxbury Networking.

“A huge thank you to HPE Aruba Networking and our customers for trusting us to push the boundaries of what is possible.

“The HPE Partner Awards highlight the best of the best in the EMEA region. But more importantly, it showcases how HPE and partners like Duxbury Networking work together to build momentum for powerful, network-driven solutions that facilitate the journey to the cloud.”

More than 42 awards in 13 different categories were presented to the winning partners.