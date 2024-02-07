ERP Consultant

Essential Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to:

will be responsible for the successful implementation and maintenance of ERP sites, together with related 3rd party products.

Perform project implementation, installations, and upgrades.

Conduct user training

Scope business processes and drafting of Business Requirement Specifications document

On-site, remote, and help-desk support

Report and form customization

Evaluation of customers’ needs and requirements.

Business analysis and tailoring of software solution.

Business process design and documentation

Power BI and report writing

Writing of SQL views and Generic Inquiries

Achieve all the necessary Acumatica certifications.

Constant refreshing of training badges

Effective Communication with Team, Project Manager and Directors

Education and/or Work Experience Requirements:

Degree – IT and Finance (BCom Finance/IS degree)

SQL experience

Understanding of ERP / ERP financial systems

Experienced in BA process / software / ERP financial systems

Knowledgeable in MS Products

Certified Consultant (Acumatica)

Understand company requirement for the financial and business operational workflow

Previous experience in a similar position

Skills Requirements:

Managing system/client projects starting from system information gathering, solution design, preparing program specifications,system configuration, system testing, user training, system installation, problem solving and troubleshooting, implementation, and continuous account monitoring. Strong documentation skills and business analysis. High standard of Professionalism

Other Requirements: Must have own reliable transport and a valid driver’s license and must be a South African citizen. Must be organised, hardworking, a problem solver, have a strong sense of responsibility, dedicated, motivated and handle job pressure well.

Current range: R45 000 – R65 000 CTC with a commission package for meeting targets on top of that.

Desired Skills:

ERP Project Management

Solution Design

systems configuration

system testing

user training

system installation

professionalism

problem solving

account monitoring

documentation skills

bysiness analysis

SQL experience

ERP Financial systems

BA Process

software

sage

ERP Implementations

Palladium

Netsuite

acumatica

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Remote/Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position