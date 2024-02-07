ERP Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg

Essential Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to:
will be responsible for the successful implementation and maintenance of ERP sites, together with related 3rd party products.
- Perform project implementation, installations, and upgrades.
- Conduct user training
- Scope business processes and drafting of Business Requirement Specifications document
- On-site, remote, and help-desk support
- Report and form customization
- Evaluation of customers’ needs and requirements.
- Business analysis and tailoring of software solution.
- Business process design and documentation
- Power BI and report writing
- Writing of SQL views and Generic Inquiries
- Achieve all the necessary Acumatica certifications.
- Constant refreshing of training badges
- Effective Communication with Team, Project Manager and Directors
Education and/or Work Experience Requirements:
- Degree – IT and Finance (BCom Finance/IS degree)
- SQL experience
- Understanding of ERP / ERP financial systems
- Experienced in BA process / software / ERP financial systems
- Knowledgeable in MS Products
- Certified Consultant (Acumatica)
- Understand company requirement for the financial and business operational workflow
- Previous experience in a similar position
Skills Requirements:
Managing system/client projects starting from system information gathering, solution design, preparing program specifications,system configuration, system testing, user training, system installation, problem solving and troubleshooting, implementation, and continuous account monitoring. Strong documentation skills and business analysis. High standard of Professionalism
Other Requirements: Must have own reliable transport and a valid driver’s license and must be a South African citizen. Must be organised, hardworking, a problem solver, have a strong sense of responsibility, dedicated, motivated and handle job pressure well.
Current range: R45 000 – R65 000 CTC with a commission package for meeting targets on top of that.
Desired Skills:
- ERP Project Management
- Solution Design
- systems configuration
- system testing
- user training
- system installation
- problem solving
- troubleshooting
- account monitoring
- documentation skills
- bysiness analysis
- professionalism
- SQL experience
- ERP Financial systems
- BA Process
- software
- sage
- ERP Implementations
- Palladium
- Netsuite
- Microsoft
- acumatica
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Remote/Hybrid