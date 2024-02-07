IT Support Technician – Gauteng Wynberg

On-Site IT Support Engineer – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!
We are looking for a confident go getter individual who has an urgent sense of delivery and customer service! Most of the work will be Windows based desktop and notebook, Windows server and network support related.
The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.
The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Engineer to be based in Wynberg, Sandton. The pay range on offer is R25 000.00 to R30 000.00 Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Technical experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- South African with a valid South African ID
- Completed Matric
- Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – essential
- Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license
- 5+ years experience working in desktop support, Windows Server Support and Physical Network Installation and Support
- Required Windows 7, 8, 10 & 11 Desktop Support
- Windows Server 2008 / to Current – Basic to Advanced
- Support MS Exchange Server – 2010 / to Current – Basic to Advanced
- Firewall management – Configuration and Support
- Excellent understanding of Network Cabling, Routing, Switching, VLANs and WiFi
- Basic SQL support – advantageous
- VMWare / Hyper V – Basic support advantageous
- Attention to detail
- Mature individual with a strong ability to work independently and in a team
- Drive to meet Deadlines
- Someone who enjoys working within rules, set boundary’s and structure
- Committed and stable person
- Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest
- Customer service oriented
- Admin orientated
Responsibilities:
- Doing first and second line support for Windows Desktops and Servers
- Doing first and second line Network Support Monitoring of client Servers and Applications
- Monitoring of client Application network(s)
- Managing 3rd party Software support functions where needed
- Preventative maintenance
- Maintain site documentation and asset register
- Customer Application deployment and customization projects
- Regular site reporting to client account manager
Why Should You Apply?
- Super fast / always on internet connectivity
- Can take any network to the next level and save money
- Great Team
- Great Management
- Be recognized for hard work
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
Clear ITC record is required.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life Assurance