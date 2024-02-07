KFC opens Play Braamfontein concept store

KFC has opened a concept store in Johannesburg’s Play Braamfontein precinct, showcasing new concepts in food, fashion, customer service, team member experience, tech, operations, development, sustainability and design.

“It’s about revolutionising the speed and agility with which we continue to adapt to our consumers’ ever-changing needs, evolving our brand to meet our consumers where they are,” says KFC chief marketing officer Grant Macpherson.

“We’re the largest quick-service restaurant brand on the continent with the youngest population in the world, so the onus is on us not only to remain at the forefront of food and retail trends but to lead them.

“KFC at Play Braam is about never-before-tasted flavours and never-before-seen fashion, digital experiences and gaming. This is the new original.”

The concept store has an new menu featuring the likes of Cola Dunked Wings, the Chilli Lime Burger, Hot and Spicy Chachos (like nachos) and a variety of new Krushers, including the Pineapple Mojito Sparkling Krusher. KFC’s Colonel and Zinger bottled sauces are available for purchase.

The menu features100% digital graphics and display content, while cashless digital kiosks offer ordering in 11 official languages. The store has unlimited WiFi and internet access. South Africa’s first crowdsourced playlist on Spotify allows customers to contribute song suggestions and personalise their in-restaurant experience.

Customers can digitally try on exclusive merchandise from a collab range with award-winning local designer Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint ZA and compete in a custom KFC virtual reality (VR) gaming experience on a live leaderboard for KFC vouchers.

More seating is available than in KFC’s standard restaurant formats, while an open kitchen invites customers to witness the preparation of freshly made products.