Lead Software Developer (with mobile experience) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a skilled Lead Developer with .Net and mobile development experience to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in developing cross-platform mobile applications along with expertise in .Net technologies.

What you’ll do:

• Design, develop, test, and maintain cross-platform mobile applications using the Ionic

framework and .Net technologies.

• Collaborate with backend developers to integrate mobile apps with RESTful APIs and other

web services.

• Optimize mobile apps for performance, scalability, and maintainability.

• Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.

• Stay up to date with the latest mobile app development trends, best practices, and

emerging technologies.

• Troubleshoot and resolve mobile app defects and performance issues.

• Collaborate with quality assurance testers to identify and fix bugs and ensure high-quality

deliverables.

• Work in an agile development environment, following industry-standard software

development practices and methodologies.

Your expertise:

• At least 6 years’ experience in developing mobile applications Developer with .Net

experience, including designing, developing, testing

• Strong proficiency in TypeScript, Angular, and Ionic frameworks/ React Native/ or similar mobile technologies.

• Solid understanding of .Net technologies, including C#, ASP.Net, and SQL Server.

• Familiarity with web technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.

• Experience with mobile app performance optimization techniques.

• Experience with version control systems such as Git.

• Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

• Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

• Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

• Experience with agile development methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban is a plus.

Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

