Logitech transitions portfolio to recycled plastic, next life materials

Logitech has announced that all video collaboration devices that run on the CollabOS operating system will now be manufactured with next-life plastics.

Efforts to reduce negative environmental impact have rapidly become a business imperative. In a recent survey by analyst firm Frost & Sullivan, 65% of IT professionals say that becoming a leader in environmental, social, governance and sustainability practices is a critical or very important business objective in the coming year.

Logitech’s video conferencing portfolio will now be designed for sustainability, using materials that lower the carbon impact of each product. Existing products such as the Rally Bar, Rally Bar Mini, Tap IP, Tap Scheduler, and Scribe are being refreshed with materials that lower the carbon impact of each product.

“By transitioning our portfolio of conference room devices to a lower product carbon footprint, we are helping other companies better navigate their sustainability challenges,” says Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech.

“We’re not only designing and manufacturing new products with recycled plastic and other lower-carbon materials but refreshing existing products to provide IT leaders with a new way to evaluate their workplace technology investment in conference room systems – one that includes people and planet.

“We do this without increasing prices or compromising the highest quality and performance companies expect from Logitech.”

Applying Design for Sustainability (DfS) principles to Logitech’s video collaboration portfolio means that Logitech customers can outfit entire conference rooms- including Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms-with sustainability focussed technology. This development expands on the progress already achieved with personal workstation peripherals such as webcams, headsets, mice, and keyboards.

A key tenet of DfS is the use of circular materials that can be recovered from the waste stream and given a second life, including post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) that Logitech calls “next-life plastics.”

Logitech has decreased its Scope 3 emissions by 21% in 2022 with the goal of removing more carbon than it creates by 2030.

To drive carbon reduction at an even bigger scale and stimulate industry-wide progress, Logitech is offering to openly share its DfS principles, tools and knowledge of how to incorporate more sustainable materials in the manufacturing process with any organisations in the consumer technology industry interested in increasing their sustainability efforts.