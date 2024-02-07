Microsoft to build own data centre

Microsoft has announced its intention build a data centre campus in Centurion.

In March 2018, Microsoft became the first hyperscale public cloud provider to provide services from data centres in Africa.

The new data centre is part of the company’s intention to build out its cloud infrastructure in new areas of South Africa as demand grows from public sector and private organisations for cloud and AI services.

The development is still in its early phases, and Microsoft states that it will work with the municipality, local organisations, and the residents of Kosmosdal to develop the data centre plans in a sustainable way.