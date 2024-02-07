Oracle Developer at Discovery

Design and implement robust, scalable, and optimally performing systems using Oracle-related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Design:

Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to company processes, standards, and guidelines, considering performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.

Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed

Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Development:

Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed processes, standards, and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes

Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Testing:

Verify build stability and quality with the development team before releasing to the test team, aiming to release with zero defects

Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

Consult and assist in reviewing the risk/impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Support / Troubleshooting:

Assist system users with technical support issues and handle them according to defined procedures

Ability to effectively analyse the root cause of system errors (data errors, performance, and stability issues)

Mentoring / Team development:

Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use

Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, and compliance with architectural standards and frameworks

Assist in identifying training needs of team members [Senior only]

Personal development:

Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the Discovery environment

Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities, and data models

General:

Ability to communicate clearly, constructively, and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions

Able to build business relationships with other members of the team and the business areas we support.

Desired Skills:

OLTP

PLSQL

SQL

Dynamic SQL

Java SE

Insurance

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Since inception in 1992, Discovery has been guided by a clear core purpose – to make people healthier and to enhance and protect their lives. We have been able to do this by pioneering the Shared-value Insurance model, which delivers better health and value for clients, superior actuarial dynamics for the insurer, and a healthier society. The success of the model in the markets where we operate has been testament to its importance to society.

