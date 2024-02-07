Oracle Developer at Discovery

Feb 7, 2024

Design and implement robust, scalable, and optimally performing systems using Oracle-related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Design:

  • Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to company processes, standards, and guidelines, considering performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.
  • Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed
  • Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise
  • Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Development:

  • Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed processes, standards, and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes
  • Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Testing:

  • Verify build stability and quality with the development team before releasing to the test team, aiming to release with zero defects
  • Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.
  • Consult and assist in reviewing the risk/impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Support / Troubleshooting:

  • Assist system users with technical support issues and handle them according to defined procedures
  • Ability to effectively analyse the root cause of system errors (data errors, performance, and stability issues)

Mentoring / Team development:

  • Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use
  • Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, and compliance with architectural standards and frameworks
  • Assist in identifying training needs of team members [Senior only]

Personal development:

  • Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the Discovery environment
  • Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities, and data models

General:

  • Ability to communicate clearly, constructively, and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions
  • Able to build business relationships with other members of the team and the business areas we support.

Desired Skills:

  • OLTP
  • PLSQL
  • SQL
  • Dynamic SQL
  • Java SE
  • Insurance
  • SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Since inception in 1992, Discovery has been guided by a clear core purpose – to make people healthier and to enhance and protect their lives. We have been able to do this by pioneering the Shared-value Insurance model, which delivers better health and value for clients, superior actuarial dynamics for the insurer, and a healthier society. The success of the model in the markets where we operate has been testament to its importance to society.

