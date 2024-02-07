Oracle Developer at Discovery

Design and implement robust, scalable, and optimally performing systems using Oracle-related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Design:
- Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to company processes, standards, and guidelines, considering performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.
- Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed
- Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise
- Estimate development timelines based on business requirements
Development:
- Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed processes, standards, and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes
- Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found
Testing:
- Verify build stability and quality with the development team before releasing to the test team, aiming to release with zero defects
- Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.
- Consult and assist in reviewing the risk/impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary
Support / Troubleshooting:
- Assist system users with technical support issues and handle them according to defined procedures
- Ability to effectively analyse the root cause of system errors (data errors, performance, and stability issues)
Mentoring / Team development:
- Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use
- Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, and compliance with architectural standards and frameworks
- Assist in identifying training needs of team members [Senior only]
Personal development:
- Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the Discovery environment
- Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities, and data models
General:
- Ability to communicate clearly, constructively, and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions
- Able to build business relationships with other members of the team and the business areas we support.
Desired Skills:
- OLTP
- PLSQL
- SQL
- Dynamic SQL
- Java SE
- Insurance
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Since inception in 1992, Discovery has been guided by a clear core purpose – to make people healthier and to enhance and protect their lives. We have been able to do this by pioneering the Shared-value Insurance model, which delivers better health and value for clients, superior actuarial dynamics for the insurer, and a healthier society. The success of the model in the markets where we operate has been testament to its importance to society.