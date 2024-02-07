Power BI Developer

Feb 7, 2024

Senior Power BI Developer

Johannesburg North

Salary – Market Related

Outline

Department – IT

Knowledge/Experience:

Qualifications:

Key Responsibilities:

Advantageous Attributes:

Please Note: Should you not receive any feedback within One Month, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • Power BI Design
  • Power BI Developer
  • Business Intelligence
  • BI
  • Analytical solutions
  • Microsoft Power BI
  • MS Azure Machine Learning
  • support Power BI
  • Power BI Design and Developer Certification
  • National Diploma IT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Private Sector

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position