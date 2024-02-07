Power BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Senior Power BI Developer

Johannesburg North

Salary – Market Related

Outline

Department – IT

Knowledge/Experience:

Qualifications:

Key Responsibilities:

Advantageous Attributes:

Please Note: Should you not receive any feedback within One Month, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Power BI Design

Power BI Developer

Business Intelligence

BI

Analytical solutions

Microsoft Power BI

MS Azure Machine Learning

support Power BI

Power BI Design and Developer Certification

National Diploma IT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Private Sector

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position