Remote Support Technician – Gauteng Randburg

Our awesome client is looking to appoint an experienced Remote Support Technician to handle inbound calls, queries etc and provide 1st line technical support to external clients.

Seeking highly customer centric person with at least 2 years hardware, software and networking support experience. Relevant IT qualification required please.

Desired Skills:

IT support

Technical support

About The Employer:

Great employer in the telecoms and office automation industry that provides a good company culture and prospects for development

